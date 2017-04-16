SpiceJet starts Delhi-Bangkok direct flight
PTI | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 18:27
New Delhi: No frills airline SpiceJet has started a direct flight from the national capital to Bangkok.
The service would be available six days a week and after May 9, the flight would be operated daily, the airline said in a release.
The flight was flagged off on Saturday.
SpiceJet also has a direct flight to Bangkok from Kolkata.
The airline has a fleet of 49 planes.
First Published: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 18:26
