close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

SpiceJet starts Delhi-Bangkok direct flight

PTI | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 18:27
SpiceJet starts Delhi-Bangkok direct flight

New Delhi: No frills airline SpiceJet has started a direct flight from the national capital to Bangkok.

The service would be available six days a week and after May 9, the flight would be operated daily, the airline said in a release.

The flight was flagged off on Saturday.

SpiceJet also has a direct flight to Bangkok from Kolkata.

The airline has a fleet of 49 planes.

First Published: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 18:26
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

World's Top 10 Oil Producing Countries

World's Top 10 Oil Producing Countries

Union Budget 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

TOP VIDEOS

Zeegnition : Lok Sabha passes 'Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill'

Watch: PM Modi addresses public on Dr BR Ambedkar's 126th birth anniversary in Nagpur

Detailed analysis of Infosys Q4 results

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.