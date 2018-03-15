SpiceJet to shift 22 flights from T1 of IGI Airport from March 25

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet has said that it will shift 22 flights from Terminal 1 (T1) of the Indira Gandhi International airport to Terminal 2 (T2) with effect from 25th March, 2018.

The company said that all remaining domestic flights will continue to operate from Terminal 1. SpiceJet serves seven domestic sectors from Terminal 1.

The changeover has been scheduled for flights serving the sectors of Cochin, Ahmedabad, Patna, Pune, Goa, Surat, and Gorakhpur. "To facilitate smooth, uninterrupted operations and easier identification for passengers, the airline has programmed all the new flights operating to and from T2 to have a four digit flight number starting with number ‘8’, for instance SG 8913," SpiceJet has said.

On October 21 last year, DIAL had asked the three airlines – SpiceJet, IndiGo and GoAir –to shift their flights to and from Delhi to Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, to T-2 from January 4. All other flights of the airlines would continue to operate from T-1, the airport operator had said.

GoAir, which has fully moved to T-2 but IndiGo, on the other hand has told the Delhi High Court that it cannot give up its option of staying fully in T-1 and said if in future its number of passengers exceeds the capacity of the terminal, then it will move some of it to T-2.

The bench has turned down the suggestion of IndiGo that T1 be dedicated exclusively to its use and low-cost carrier SpiceJet be asked to move its entire operations to T2, and said this sprang from IndiGo's own commercial considerations and not made in the larger public good.

It said SpiceJet was as much a business rival of IndiGo as GoAir was a competitor of these two private carriers. IndiGo may be on top of the heap if the volume of passenger traffic is seen, but this would not entitle Indigo to claim monopoly over T1 to the exclusion of the rest, it added.