SriLankan Airlines to launch service from Coimbatore on Jul 16

SriLankan has deployed its brand new A320neo and A321neo aircraft on its routes to South India.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 19:24
SriLankan Airlines to launch service from Coimbatore on Jul 16

Hyderabad: SriLankan Airlines will be launching services from Coimbatore from July 16, its top official said here on Wednesday.

"With the addition of four flights that we are launching from Coimbatore on Sunday (July 16), it is 126 flights a week between India and Sri Lanka covering 14 destinations. Hyderabad is the 13th one (that was launched on Wednesday)," SriLankan Airlines' Chief Commercial Officer Siva Ramachandran said in a press conference.

The airline launched its services between Hyderabad and Colombo on Wednesday by offering a four-times-a-week service connecting the state's capital to the world through its global route network.

He said SriLankan currently has special pro rata agreement with two airlines- Jet Airways and Air India.

Hyderabad is one of the three South Indian cities that SriLankan is commencing operations to from this week, together with Visakhapatnam on July 8 and Coimbatore on July 16, he added.

"With these additions, the carrier will operate 126 flights per week to 14 cities in India, with existing services to Chennai, Trichy, Trivandrum, Mumbai, New Delhi, Gaya, Madurai, Varanasi, Kochi, Bangalore and Kolkata," he said.

SriLankan has deployed its brand new A320neo and A321neo aircraft on its routes to South India.

SriLankan's global route network now spans 105 cities in 47 countries. As a member of the prestigious "oneworld" alliance, SriLankan also offers its passengers connectivity to over 1,000 cities in 160 countries that are served by its "oneworld" partner airlines. 

TAGS

SriLankan Airlinesglobal route networkJet AirwaysAir IndiaAirlines services from CoimbatoreSriLankan Airlines Siva Ramachandran

