State Bank of India Q2 profit misses estimates
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 26.96 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
| Last Updated: Nov 10, 2017, 13:15 PM IST
New Delhi: State Bank of India, the nation`s biggest lender by assets, reported a second-quarter net profit of 15.82 billion rupees ($243.3 million), missing estimates, on higher provisions for bad loans.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 9.83 percent at end-September compared with 9.97 percent at end-June.