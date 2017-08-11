 

Essel Group 90 years
Steel Authority of India Ltd reported its ninth consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, hurt by higher expenses. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 18:22
Steel Authority of India posts ninth straight quarterly loss

New Delhi: Steel Authority of India Ltd reported its ninth consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, hurt by higher expenses.

Net loss came in at 8.01 billion rupees ($124.80 million), in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of 5.36 billion rupees in the year-ago period. 

Total expenses for the quarter surged 27 percent to 143.50 billion rupees.

