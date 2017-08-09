close
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 19:04
Sun Pharma drops over 5%; shares hit 52-week low

New Delhi: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell by over 5 percent on Wednesday amid reports that its subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries reported weak quarterly numbers.

The stock plunged 5.13 percent to settle at Rs 474.75 on BSE. During the day, it slumped 5.63 percent to Rs 472.20 -- its 52-week low.

The scrip was the worst hit among the BSE's 30-share index pack.

On NSE, it dipped 5.19 percent to close at Rs 474.35.

In terms of equity volume, 11.50 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

The stock has slipped for the 6th straight trading session, down over 11 percent wiping out Rs 14,373.78 crore from its market valuation.

TAGS

Sun Pharmaceutical IndustriesDrop in Sun Pharma SharesShares of Sun PharmaceuticalTaro Pharmaceutical IndustriesNSEBSE

