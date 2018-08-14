हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sun Pharma Q1 net profit at Rs 982.51 crore

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 982.51 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

New Delhi: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 982.51 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 424.92 crore for the corresponding period of 2017-18, Sun Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,224.17 crore for the reported quarter. It was Rs 6,208.79 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's stock was trading at Rs 606.30 on BSE, up 7.74 percent from the previous close.

