Sun Pharma Q3 net profit slips 5% to Rs 1,471 crore
PTI | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 16:36
New Delhi: Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical today reported a 4.72 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,471.82 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016.
The company had posted a net profit after taxes, non-controlling interest and share of profit of associates and joint ventures of Rs 1,544.85 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a filing to BSE.
Consolidated total income from operations, however, rose to Rs 7,912.66 crore for the quarter under review, as against Rs 7122.31 crore in the same period a year ago.
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading at Rs 654.55 per scrip on BSE, down 0.06 per cent from its previous close.
First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 16:19
