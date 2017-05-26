close
Sun TV Network posts Q4 net profit at Rs 235.91 crore

Broadcaster Sun TV Network's standalone net profit remained almost flat at Rs 235.91 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 17:49

New Delhi: Broadcaster Sun TV Network's standalone net profit remained almost flat at Rs 235.91 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The Kalanithi Maran-owned company had reported a net profit of Rs 235.47 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 619.85 crore as against Rs 593.80 crore during the same period previous fiscal.

For the entire fiscal 2016-17, the company reported a net profit of Rs 979.41 crore, as against Rs 869.69 crore in 2015-16 period.

Total income from operations for the fiscal stood at Rs 2,703.80 crore as compared to Rs 2,502.75 crore in 2015-16.

Shares of Sun TV Network closed 1.72 percent higher at Rs 808.35 apiece on BSE.
 

