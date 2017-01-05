close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Sundar Pichai at IIT Kharagpur: I though abey saaley was a friendly greeting

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 13:38
Sundar Pichai at IIT Kharagpur: I though abey saaley was a friendly greeting

Kharagpur: It was like walking down the memory lanes for Google's India-born chief Sundar Pichai when he visited his alma mater IIT Kharagpur on Wednesday. Close to 3,000 IITians gathered to meet the alumnus.

During the interaction, Pichai talked about everything from his learning hindi, love for sports, advice to kids, his college days, nostalgia, to meeting his wife Anjali et al.

Pichai told students that he was not a very proficient hindi speaker because of his Tamil background. “I didn't know Hindi too well when I came here from Chennai. I thought "abbey saale!" was a way to call out to people. I learnt Hindi in college,” Pichai told the students.

“Aim high enough to fail a few times,” was Pichai's advice to the students. He also underlined the importance of following one's passion.

“Academics is important but not everything. Take risks, try different things, follow your passion,” he added.

Sharing his experience on meeting his wife, Anjali, on campus, Pichai said that romance those dayswas tough as access to the girls' hostel wasn't easy.

"Someone would stand outside and very loudly say –Anjali, Sundar is here for you”, shared Pichai.

 

First Published: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 13:37
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

Top 10 countries in ease of doing business

TOP VIDEOS

Jaitley denied to change to date of budget presentation

Cashless transactions increased by 13% through USSD

Google launched app for SMB

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.