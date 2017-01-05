close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 13:44
Sundar Pichai interaction with students at IIT Kharagpur –Watch video

Kharagpur: It was like walking down memory lanes for Google's India-born chief Sundar Pichai when he visited his alma mater IIT Kharagpur on Wednesday.

Close to 3,000 IITians gathered to meet the alumnus.

During the interaction, Pichai talked about everything from his learning hindi, love for sports, advice to kids, his college days, nostalgia, to meeting his wife Anjali et al.

Watch the video on Sundar Pichai's interaction with  IIT Kharagpur students.

First Published: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 13:44
