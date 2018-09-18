Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad for daughter's admission

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, to visit the United Kingdom, from September 20 to September 31.

The SC bench considered the submissions of advocate representing Karti, that he was planning to visit the United Kingdom regarding his daughter's admission.

Karti is facing proceedings in cases like Aircel-Maxis, INX media and money laundering matters. Karti has been facing criminal cases being investigated by the ED and the CBI.

On Monday, Enforcement Directorate informed the Supreme Court that Karti has been "blatantly misusing" the liberty granted to him by the court for travel abroad, using it to protract investigations.

The ED said the liberty granted to him by the apex court is "blatantly and brazenly hampering, subverting, jeopardising and protracting" the investigation pending against him in the Aircel Maxis Case, which the agency has to complete in six months.

The apex court had on July 23 allowed Karti to visit the United Kingdom, France and the United States of America from July 23 to 31, making it clear that he has to abide by the conditions imposed by it in an earlier similar order.

Karti, was earlier, too, allowed to go abroad. The court had allowed Karti to travel abroad with certain conditions, including that he would not open or close any bank account abroad.

The bench had asked Karti to file an undertaking about his flight schedule and return date to India. It had also directed Karti to return his passport to the probe agency when he returned.

WIth PTI Inputs