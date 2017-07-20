close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Supreme Court to hear Sahara-SEBI refund dispute today

In its previous hearing, the apex court gave 15-days time to Roy to deposit Rs. 552 crore in connection with the case.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 11:24
Supreme Court to hear Sahara-SEBI refund dispute today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a case involving Sahara chief Subrata Roy and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) over a dispute of returning money to its investors.

In its previous hearing, the apex court gave 15-days time to Roy to deposit Rs 552 crore in connection with the case.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dipak Misra, said that if Roy fails to pay the amount within 15 days, the court would direct the commencement of the auction process for Aamby valley property.

SC gives no relief to Sahara chief Subrata Roy, refuses to extend deadline for payment of Rs 552 crore
MUST READ
SC gives no relief to Sahara chief Subrata Roy, refuses to extend deadline for payment of Rs 552 crore

Earlier on June 19, Roy`s parole was extended till July 5.Roy on May 18 did not appear before the SEBI court after filing an exemption application on medical grounds.

However, the special SEBI court rejected Roy`s plea. The SEBI court was to frame charges in the case against Roy and his three group firms` directors - Ravishankar Dubey, Ashok Roy Choudhary and Vandana Bhargava.

On April 21, a SEBI court had cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrants against Roy and three of his group firms` directors after they appeared before it in a case filed by the SEBI against them.The SEBI court cancelled the NBWs against them after they furnished fresh bail bonds of Rs. 2 lakh each and gave undertakings to the court that they would attend its trial proceeding against them regularly.

The SEBI had registered a case against Sahara India Real Estate Corporation, Sahara Housing Investment, their promoter Subrata Roy and the three directors in 2012, alleging that these companies had collected a huge sum of money from investors without listing the securities on the stock exchanges.

TAGS

Sahara Groupsebi-sahara caseSubrata RoySEBISubrata Roy's parole

From Zee News

India on track to grow at 7.4% in 2017: ADB report
Economy

India on track to grow at 7.4% in 2017: ADB report

Parliamentary panel likely to finalise report on demonetisation today
Economy

Parliamentary panel likely to finalise report on demonetisa...

Fiat cuts prices of Jeep range by up to Rs 18 lakh
Automobiles

Fiat cuts prices of Jeep range by up to Rs 18 lakh

Vijay Mallya to get same treatment as other prisoners: India to UK
Companies

Vijay Mallya to get same treatment as other prisoners: Indi...

Cabinet approves sale of government stake in HPCL to ONGC
Companies

Cabinet approves sale of government stake in HPCL to ONGC

CBI summons Karti Chidambaram in INX Media bribery case
Companies

CBI summons Karti Chidambaram in INX Media bribery case

ED-CBI team in London to submit more proof in fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya&#039;s case
Companies

ED-CBI team in London to submit more proof in fugitive liqu...

EPFO directs field offices to settle pension on retirement day
Personal Finance

EPFO directs field offices to settle pension on retirement...

Real Estate

RERA likely to impact performance of developers in FY18: IC...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video