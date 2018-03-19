Suzlon bags two projects of 300 MW, 200 MW from SECI bid

New Delhi: Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Group on Monday said it has bagged two projects of 300 MW and 200 MW each for development of wind power projects.

Suzlon will install 238 units of S111 140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project will be located at Kutch district in Gujarat.

The projects will provide electricity to 3 million households and curb 10 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, Suzlon said.

According to the statement, the company will execute both the projects on a turnkey basis and will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services.

“The two projects totalling 500 MW order is a testament to the customer’s confidence in our technologically advanced and innovative products and services,” JP Chalasani, Group CEO, Suzlon Group said.

He added that there is an increased interest from all customer segments to invest in renewable energy in their pursuit of contributing towards mitigating risks of climate change and providing affordable and renewable power for all.

“With the introduction of the bidding regime, the industry is poised to grow to 8-10 GW annually,”he said.

The company said that the S111 wind turbine generator (WTG) is the latest addition to the 2.1 MW platform and features the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology.

With a swept area of 9,852 sq. metre, the S111 140m is designed to optimally harness wind resources at higher altitudes making low wind sites viable, it said.