Suzuki Motorcycle India appoints Devashish Handa as Vice President

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of one of the world’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has announced the appointment of Devashish Handa as the new Vice President for Sales, Marketing & After-Sales.

In this capacity, he will be responsible for driving SMIPL’s growth in sales and delivering a great experience for all Suzuki customers in accordance to the brand salience, the company said in a statement.

Handa has over 25 years of experience in the Automobile industry in the area of sales & marketing; and of setting-up nascent businesses and growing them by developing a strong network of channel partners, in the commercial vehicle and consumer durable sectors.

Announcing the appointment Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL commented, "With great pleasure, we welcome Mr Handa to the Suzuki Motorcycle India. He joins us at a stage when Suzuki is in the midst of its most exciting phase in India. Not only is Suzuki one of the fastest-growing two-wheeler manufacturers in India; but it has also managed to strike the right connect with customers as a youthful brand that offers superior products. With his rich experience and proven skills in growing business we are confident that Mr Handa will contribute to Suzuki’s future growth trajectory.”