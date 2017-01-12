Taj Mansingh auction: SC asks NDMC to reconsider decision

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to reconsider its decision on auctioning hotel Taj Mansingh.

Attorney General has opined against auction of the hotel in Delhi.

NDMC had in January last year said it was in the process of assessing the assets of the hotel in preparation for the much-delayed auction of the property.

IHCL had approached the high court seeking a decree of permanent injunction restraining the NDMC from interfering in any manner with the possession, right to operate, run and maintain the hotel premises at the prime location of 1, Man Singh Road.

It had also sought a direction restraining the NDMC from conducting an auction for running the hotel premises in Lutyen's Delhi.

