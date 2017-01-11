Taj Mansingh Hotel auction: SC to hear plea today
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by Taj Mansingh Hotel regarding its renewal on Wednesday.
The apex court, earlier on November 21 ordered that the status quo with regard to the Taj Mansingh Hotel be maintained and issued a notice to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to reply to plea against the auction of hotel.
The Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed the Tata Group`s appeal for retaining management rights over the Taj Mansingh Hotel, and in all practicality, told the business conglomerate that it will have to participate in the auction process.
The high court gave the green signal to the NDMC to go ahead with the public auction of the Taj Mansingh Hotel located in Central Delhi.
NDMC had in January last year said it was in the process of assessing the assets of the hotel in preparation for the much-delayed auction of the property.
IHCL had approached the high court seeking a decree of permanent injunction restraining the NDMC from interfering in any manner with the possession, right to operate, run and maintain the hotel premises at the prime location of 1, Man Singh Road.
It had also sought a direction restraining the NDMC from conducting an auction for running the hotel premises in Lutyen's Delhi.
