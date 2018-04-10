Take a tour of Flipkart’s new giant office in Bengaluru – watch video

E-tailer giant Flipkart has just got bigger, with the opening of its swanky and state-of-the-art office in Bengaluru. Consolidating its various offices, spread in different parts of Bengaluru, Flipkart has opened its huge office at Embassy Tech Village in the Karnataka capital.

Giving a sneak peak of its new abode, Flipkart shared a video on its Facebook page, giving a tour of its new world-class office. From a volleyball court to a basketball court to a virtual golf course to swanky desks and meeting rooms, the office has everything that might invite the envy of professionals going to other offices.

Flipkart’s new office is colourful and according to the video, it won’t be an exaggeration to state that it is like a dream office for any office-goer. Different parts of the office have been named on different areas of Bengaluru like Indiranagar, Koramangala, Malleshwaram, Majestic and Jayanagar, among others.

According to The News Minute, the office is spread over an area of 8.3 lakh square feet. There are three buildings, which are interconnected with the help of bridges. The report further said that each building has 30 floors.

Photographs of the new office show that it houses closed as well as open terrace cafeteria. The office also houses a food court apart from the usual pantry. Other highlights of Flipkart’s office are gymnasium, daycare and indoor rooms for recreation.

The video has been released just days after reports said that global etailer giant Amazon.com Inc might submit an offer to buy Flipkart. However, Mint reported that a deal between Flipkart and Walmart Inc is likely to go through for sell of stakes.

The deal with Walmart is expected to aid Flipkart in its fight against Amazon, which has committed to investing $5 billion in India as it expands aggressively, including into online grocery deliveries, which analysts tip as the next big battleground for the country`s e-commerce sector.

Flipkart, founded by former Amazon employees Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007, controls nearly 40 percent of India`s online retail, ahead of Amazon, according to estimates by research firm Forrester.