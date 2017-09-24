close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tampering mobile IMEI number to attract up to 3 yr jail, fine

The DoT had started consultation in June to frame strict laws around tampering of IMEI numbers which makes it difficult for police or any other security agency in tracking mobile phones.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 18:08
Tampering mobile IMEI number to attract up to 3 yr jail, fine

New Delhi: The government has made tampering of IMEI number -- a unique 15-digit serial number of mobile devices -- a punishable offence that can attract jail term of up to 3 years as it seeks to curb incidence of mobile theft.

The move will help curb issues pertaining to fake IMEI numbers and also ease tracking of lost mobile phones.

"It shall be unlawful, if a person, except the manufacturer - intentionally removes, obliterates, changes, or alters unique Mobile Device Equipment Identification Number," the Department of Telecom said in a notification dated August 25.

The new rules called "the prevention of tampering of the Mobile Device Equipment Identification Number, Rules, 2017" bar a person from knowingly using mobile device whose IMEI number has been changed unlawfully or software that can change or tamper the unique number.

IMEI is a unique ID of a mobile handset. Whenever a user makes a call, the call record shows phone number of the caller and IMEI number of the handset from which the call has been made. The mobile number in a handset may be changed by changing SIM but IMEI number can be changed by a technical person using special equipment.

The unique number of mobile devices is allocated by global industry body GSMA and bodies authorised by it. When a mobile phone is lost, people are required to mention the IMEI number of the handset for tracking.

The DoT had started consultation in June to frame strict laws around tampering of IMEI numbers which makes it difficult for police or any other security agency in tracking mobile phones.

The DoT barred telecom operators in 2009 from providing service to any mobile phone with fake IMEI number but the operators face problem in identifying handsets with duplicate IMEI number.

In one of the tracking cases of mobile phone, the Telecom Enforcement Resource and Monitoring (TERM) cell of the DoT found that there were around 18,000 handsets using same IMEI number.

The rules have been framed in combination of section 7 and section 25 of the Indian Telegraph Act.

The section 7 gives DoT power to make rules for conduct of telecom or telegraph services and section 25 deals with damaging of telegraph line, machines and related equipment with provision of punishments of up to 3 years of imprisonment or fine or both.

Besides, the Department of Telecom is putting in place a new system that will block all services on stolen or lost mobile phones on any network even if the SIM card is removed or IMEI number of the handset is changed. 

TAGS

IMEI number tamperingIMEI numberIMEI number tampering punishmentGSMADoT

From Zee News

Insurance sector undergoing disruptions, trend to accelerate: ASSOCHAM
Economy

Insurance sector undergoing disruptions, trend to accelerat...

Essar to set up 2 LNG ports in 18 months, invest $500 million
Companies

Essar to set up 2 LNG ports in 18 months, invest $500 milli...

Extend GST return deadline by 2 months to resolve issues: CII
Economy

Extend GST return deadline by 2 months to resolve issues: C...

Companies

Mobile tower players welcomes Odisha's new policy

&#039;Insurance sector undergoing disruptions, trend to accelerate&#039;
Companies

'Insurance sector undergoing disruptions, trend to acc...

Eight of 10 most valued companies lose Rs 54,539 crore in mcap
Markets

Eight of 10 most valued companies lose Rs 54,539 crore in m...

&#039;Promoter stake sale in DLF arm removes conflicts of interest&#039;
Companies

'Promoter stake sale in DLF arm removes conflicts of i...

Air India looks to vacate unused space at airports, save on rentals
Companies

Air India looks to vacate unused space at airports, save on...

LTCG case: Sebi revokes trading ban on 14 entities
Companies

LTCG case: Sebi revokes trading ban on 14 entities

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video