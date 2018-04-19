हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tata Consultancy Services fourth-quarter profit rises 4.5 percent

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), India`s biggest software services exporter, reported a 4.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, beating market expectations.

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), India`s biggest software services exporter, reported a 4.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, beating market expectations.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 69.04 billion rupees ($1.05 billion) in the quarter ended March 31 from 66.08 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, TCS, India`s most valuable listed company, said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-based company to report a profit of 67.98 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. 

Income from operations rose 8.2 percent to 320.75 billion rupees. 

($1 = 65.7800 Indian rupees)

