close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tata Group seeks CCI nod for buying out DoCoMo's stake in TTSL

Tata Group has told CCI that the proposed transaction will not affect or change the competitive landscape of the telecommunications market in India.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 15:43
Tata Group seeks CCI nod for buying out DoCoMo&#039;s stake in TTSL

New Delhi: The Tata Group companies have sought fair trade regulator CCI's approval to buy out Japanese telecom major NTT DoCoMo's stake in Tata Teleservices.

In its application, Tata Group has told CCI that the proposed transaction will not affect or change the competitive landscape of the telecommunications market in India.

Tata Sons and four other group firms jointly made a filing with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the acquisition of shares amounting to 21.63 per cent stake in TTSL.

"Tata Sons, Tata Steel, Tata Industries, Tata Communications and Tata Power propose to undertake a transaction which will result in acquisition of equity shares of TTSL comprising 21.63 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital, by the acquirers from DoCoMo pursuant to certain consent terms entered into between Tata Sons and DoCoMo," as per the agreement filed with CCI.

Tata Sons had earlier said it would seek approvals of the CCI and tax authorities to remit USD 1.18 billion to estranged partner NTT DoCoMo to settle a long-standing dispute.

Tata Group had been locked in a legal battle with DoCoMo over the alleged breach of contractual obligations pertaining to the Indian joint venture - Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL).

DoCoMo, TTSL and Tata Sons had signed shareholder agreement in March 2009 for the business alliance, under which the Japanese major had also acquired a stake in TTSL.

 

TAGS

Tata GroupTata DoCoMo caseTTSLTata-Docomo disputeTata-Docomo pay outCCI

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Gold price rises by Rs 225 to Rs 28,985 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price rises by Rs 225 to Rs 28,985 per 10 grams

I-T dept disloses names of 5 defaulters in Delhi
Economy

I-T dept disloses names of 5 defaulters in Delhi

New BMW 330i Launched in India at starting price of Rs 42.4 lakh
Automobiles

New BMW 330i Launched in India at starting price of Rs 42.4...

Ola launches Progressive Web App
Automobiles

Ola launches Progressive Web App

7th Pay Commission for pensioners: All you need to know about the modified pension revision formula- First option
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission for pensioners: All you need to know abo...

Axis Bank cuts home loan rates by 0.30% to 8.35%
Personal Finance

Axis Bank cuts home loan rates by 0.30% to 8.35%

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video