Tata group to be title sponsor of Mumbai Marathon for next 10 years

Mumbai: Indian multinational conglomerate Tata group on Wednesday announced that it will be the title sponsor of one of the world’s top 10 marathons – the Mumbai Marathon.

From 2018, India’s most prestigious long distance race will be called the ‘Tata Mumbai Marathon’ with its 15th edition scheduled on 21st January next year.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon will be jointly sponsored by the Tata group and Tata Consultancy Services, for a period of ten years, beginning 2018, which marks the 150th anniversary year of the Tata group and the 50th anniversary year of Tata Consultancy Services.

“We are delighted to become the title sponsor of the Tata Mumbai Marathon from 2018. Events like the marathon promote values like grit, tenacity, excellence, perseverance, belief, commitment, and passion that have been a key part of the Tata group's ethos since its inception, almost 150 years ago,” N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said.

“Partnering with India's premier long-distance running event is a great way for the Tata group to increase our engagement with the community, raise funds for charity as well as create societal awareness about the necessity of good health and fitness. As a marathoner, I’m personally proud to support this partnership," he added.

“It gives us immense pleasure to continue to be associated with the Mumbai Marathon, which is one of the largest in the country. This time it is even more special, since it is the Tata Mumbai Marathon,” Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD, TCS, said.