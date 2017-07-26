close
Tata Motors expands commercial vehicle range in Philippines

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 13:47
New Delhi: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday announced the launch of a range of commercial vehicles in the Philippines to expand presence in the South East Asian nation.

The company said it has entered into a distribution agreement with Pilipinas Taj Autogroup Inc, a business conglomerate engaged in local distribution of motor vehicles in the Philippines.

"Through this partnership, Tata Motors will commence the supply of its commercial vehicle brands," the company said in a statement.

The range includes Tata Prima Range of tractor trailers and tippers, the LPT range of light, medium and heavy trucks, SFC 407, and the mini trucks range of Ace and Super Ace.

"The Philippines is one of our key markets in South-East Asia and we are delighted to be a part of one of the fastest growing ASEAN nations," Tata Motors Head (International Business), Commercial Vehicles Rudrarup Maitra said.

The company is confident that the partnership with Pilipinas Taj Autogroup will be successful in establishing a long-term relationship with customers, he added.

Tata Motors had entered the Philippines market in 2014 with cars and small commercial vehicles.

Pilipinas Taj Autogroup President Jon Fernandez Jr said the partnership offered a new opportunity to cater to the commercial vehicle market in the Philippines with India?s largest and most trusted automobile brand.

Besides the Philippines, Tata Motors commercial vehicles are present across several South-East Asian markets, including Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand.

It has manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia.

