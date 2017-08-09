close
Tata Motors first-quarter profit rises 42%

The automaker, owned by the software-to-salt conglomerate Tata Group, said its total income fell about 10 percent to 599.72 billion rupees.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 15:51
Tata Motors first-quarter profit rises 42%

Tata Motors Ltd posted a 42 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday.

Profit was 31.82 billion rupees ($498.73 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with 22.36 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said.

The automaker, owned by the software-to-salt conglomerate Tata Group, said its total income fell about 10 percent to 599.72 billion rupees.

 

 

TAGS

Tata MotorsTata Motors quarter profitTata Motors Q1Tata Motors net income

