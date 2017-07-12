close
Tata Motors global sales decline 1.71% in June

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 16:18

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Wednesday reported 1.71 percent decline in global sales in June at 90,966 units, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles.

The company had sold 92,551 units in June 2016, Tata Motors said in a statement.

In the passenger vehicles category, global sales stood at 60,725 units last month as against 59,831 units during the same period in 2016, a growth of 1.5 percent.

Sales of luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover were up 4.7 percent to 49,422 units in June as compared to 47,197 units in the same month of 2016.

Tata Motors said sales of its commercial vehicles declined by 7.57 percent to 30,241 units as against 32,720 units in the year-ago month.

