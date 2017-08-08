Tata Motors global sales grow 12% in July

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 12 percent increase in global sales in July at 98,534 units, including those of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles.

The company had sold 88,159 units in July 2016, Tata Motors said in a statement.

In the passenger vehicles category, global sales stood at 66,508 units last month as against 57,796 during the same period in 2016, a growth of 15 percent.

Sales of luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover were up 17 percent to 51,425 units in July compared to 43,932 in the same month of 2016.

Tata Motors said sales of its commercial vehicles rose by 5 percent to 32,026 units as against 30,363 in the year-ago month.