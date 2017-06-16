close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tata Motors plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs

Tata Motors on Friday said a committee of the board will meet next week to consider raising Rs 500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 14:44
Tata Motors plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Friday said a committee of the board will meet next week to consider raising Rs 500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

"The company is desirous of offering the eighth series of its rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable NCDs aggregating to Rs 500 crore," the Mumbai-based auto major said in a regulatory filing.

In this regard, a duly constituted committee of the board would meet on June 21, it added.

The NCD issuance is pursuant to the approval of the shareholders at the company's 71st AGM last year.

The company, however did not disclose reasons for raising the capital.

Tata Motors shares were trading 1.53 percent higher at Rs 455.30 apiece on BSE today.

 

TAGS

Tata MotorsTata Motors Boardnon-convertible debenturesNCDsTata Motors fund raising

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Air bag maker Takata to file for bankruptcy this month: Sources
International Business

Air bag maker Takata to file for bankruptcy this month: Sou...

No plan to issue next list of defaulters any time soon: RBI
Economy

No plan to issue next list of defaulters any time soon: RBI

Should you buy a new car before GST rolls out?
Automobiles

Should you buy a new car before GST rolls out?

Angry Birds maker Rovio says IPO possible in future
International Business

Angry Birds maker Rovio says IPO possible in future

Companies

Paytm Mall helps sellers to become GST-compliant

New parking policy in Delhi: Pay to park outside your home
Automobiles

New parking policy in Delhi: Pay to park outside your home

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video