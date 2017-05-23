close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tata Motors Q4 net profit down 16.79% to Rs 4,336.43 crore

The top automaker's net profit stood at Rs 5,211.49 crore in Q4 FY16.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 18:27
Tata Motors Q4 net profit down 16.79% to Rs 4,336.43 crore

Mumbai: Tata Motors on Wednesday reported 16.79 percent drop in consolidated profit at Rs 4,336.43 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The top automaker's net profit stood at Rs 5,211.49 crore in Q4 FY16.

For the quarter under review, Tata Motors posted consolidated revenues of Rs 77,272 crore, down from Rs 79,549 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in a release.

Consolidated revenues in Q4 were lower by Rs 9,032 croer due to translation impact of GBP (British pound) to the Indian rupee, it said.

Tata Motors said its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business saw a 13 percent jump in retail sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016-17.

JLR is the UK's largest car manufacturer.

For the year ended March 31, 2017, consolidated PAT (profit after tax) stood at Rs 7,557 crore, down from Rs 11,678 crore posted in FY16.

Consolidated revenue for the full fiscal (FY17) was Rs 269,850 crore, lower than Rs 273,111 crore posted in FY16, the release said.

 

TAGS

Tata MotorsTata Motors net profitTata Motors quarter reportTata Motors Q4 FY16 earningTata Motors net earning

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

CCI approves Aceville's stake acquisition in Flipkart
Companies

CCI approves Aceville's stake acquisition in Flipkart

75% employers not comfortable with work-from-home option: Study
Economy

75% employers not comfortable with work-from-home option: S...

Indian Railways contemplating Rajdhani Express-like superfast train; Delhi-Mumbai in just 12-13 hours
Economy

Indian Railways contemplating Rajdhani Express-like superfa...

SFIO developing early warning system to detect corporate fr...
Markets

SFIO developing early warning system to detect corporate fr...

20-25 lakh jobs will be created in IT sector in 4-5 years: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Companies

20-25 lakh jobs will be created in IT sector in 4-5 years:...

&#039;Bill to address bankruptcy in financial sector in next Parliament session&#039;
Economy

'Bill to address bankruptcy in financial sector in nex...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video