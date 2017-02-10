Tata Power appoints N Chandrasekaran as Chairman

New Delhi: Tata Power Friday announced the appointment of Natarajan Chandrasekaran as the Chairman and Additional Director of the company from Saturday.

"Vide their letter dated February 10, 2017, Tata Sons has exercised the authority under the Company's Articles of Association and nominated N Chandrasekaran as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from February 11, 2017," Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran is the Chairman designate of Tata Sons Limited and currently the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services.

"I am honoured to be appointed as the Chairman of the Board of this historic organisation which has been serving the nation for the past 100 years with dedication. It will be my endeavour to help the management team fulfil Tata Power's commitment to light up the lives of our future generations," Chandrasekaran was quoted in the statement.

The appointment of Chandrasekaran was passed at a Tata Power board meeting held today in Mumbai.

Chandrasekaran is currently the Chairman of Tata Steel and Tata Motors. He is also the director of The Indian Hotels Company and the Reserve Bank of India.