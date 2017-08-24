close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tata Power gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 7,000 crore via bonds

The resolution was listed on the agenda of 98th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 20:10
Tata Power gets shareholders&#039; nod to raise Rs 7,000 crore via bonds

New Delhi: Tata Power on Thursday said it has got shareholders' nod to raise Rs 7,000 crore through the issuance of redeemable, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

It said in a BSE filing that the special resolution for issuing cumulative/non-cumulative, listed or unlisted, redeemable non-convertible debentures/bonds (NCDs) on private placement basis, in one or more series/tranches for up to Rs 7,000 crore was approved by the shareholders.

The resolution was listed on the agenda of 98th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday.

The shareholders have also approved the ordinary resolution to increase the authorised share capital of the company.

Besides, the shareholders also approved the appointment of N Chandrasekaran, S Padmanabhan, Anjali Bansal, Vibha Padalkar, Sanjay V Bhandarkar and K M Chandrasekhar as directors of the company.

They also re-appointed Ashok S Sethi as COO and Executive Director of the company.

TAGS

Tata PowerTata Power ShareholdersTata power debenturesTata power bondsBSEBSE filing

From Zee News

Nandan Nilekani back at Infosys as Chairman: Here&#039;s a look at his profile
Companies

Nandan Nilekani back at Infosys as Chairman: Here's a...

Nandan Nilekani appointed as new Infosys Chairman, Seshasayee quits
Companies

Nandan Nilekani appointed as new Infosys Chairman, Seshasay...

Bombay Stock Exchange revises circuit limit of 20 firms
Markets

Bombay Stock Exchange revises circuit limit of 20 firms

SC had to clarify on privacy as UPA brought Aadhaar without a law: Arun Jaitley
Economy

SC had to clarify on privacy as UPA brought Aadhaar without...

Economy

India's economic success vital for global economy: UK...

Address issues raised by Murthy with facts: Former Infosys employees write to Board
Companies

Address issues raised by Murthy with facts: Former Infosys...

Companies

Govt tweaks UDAN scheme, focuses on NE states, other areas

Co-founders to decide on Nilekani&#039;s return to Infosys: Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai
Companies

Co-founders to decide on Nilekani's return to Infosys:...

Gold price rises by Rs 150 to Rs 29,850 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price rises by Rs 150 to Rs 29,850 per 10 grams

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video