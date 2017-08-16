close
Tata Power's Q1 output recorded at 12.4 bn units

Tata Power on Wednesday said its generation during April-June quarter was recorded at 12.4 billion units, and the current installed capacity stands at 10,466 MW.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 14:19

New Delhi: Tata Power on Wednesday said its generation during April-June quarter was recorded at 12.4 billion units, and the current installed capacity stands at 10,466 MW.

Besides, Tata Power has increased its presence in the clean energy space with a gross installed capacity of 3,144 MW, it said in a statement.

The company, together with all its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed generation capacity of 10,466 MW (as of August 2017), it said.

Total consolidated generation stood at 12,405 million units (MU) in the quarter, it said.

During the period, the generation from Maithon Power station stood at 1,952 MU. Its standalone generation was 3,277 MU.

Moreover, Trombay Thermal Power generated 1,719 MU, Jojobera Thermal Power Station (768 MU) and Haldia (203 MU). Industrial Energy reported generation of 664 MU and TPREL, the renewable energy arm of Tata Power, generated 250 MU in the quarter.

The company generates power from various fuel sources including thermal (coal, gas and oil), hydroelectric power, renewable energy (wind and solar) and waste heat recovery.

Tata Power continues to be on the lookout for feasible organic and inorganic projects, both greenfield and brownfield, in India and abroad.

 

TAGS

Tata Powerclean energy spaceMaithon Power stationJojobera Thermal Power Station

