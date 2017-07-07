Tata Steel bags PM's trophy for best integrated steel plant

New Delhi: Tata Steel has won the Prime Minister's trophy for being the best performing integrated steel plant in the country during 2014-15 and 2015-16.

"Tata Steel Ltd has been declared as the winner of Prime Minister's trophy for 'Best Performing Integrated Steel Plant' in the country for the performance years 2014-2015 and 2015- 16. This makes it the third consecutive-year for the firm to be honoured with this coveted award," the steel major said in a statement.

Tata Steel has been recognised as the best integrated steel plant for 12 times and has won the PM's Trophy 10 times, it said.

"During the assessment for 2014-15 and 2015-16, the company went through rigorous assessment by a panel of distinguished judges" the company said.

Tata Steel's efforts towards embracing modern technology, ingraining safety culture, creating a world-class plant environment were appreciated by the panel of judges, it said.

Tata Steel Group is among the top 10 global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 27.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2017.

It is the world's second-most geographically-diversified steel producer, with operations in 26 countries and a commercial presence in over 50 countries.