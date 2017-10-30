Tata Steel posts net profit of Rs 1,018 crore in Q2

New Delhi: Tata Steel on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,018 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 49.38 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Tata Steel said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income during the second quarter increased to Rs 32,717.35 crore as against Rs 27,228.50 crore in the year-ago period.

During July-September 2017, total expenses of the company were also higher at Rs 30,566.68 crore as compared to Rs 26,866.49 crore a year ago.

Shares of Tata Steel today closed 1.03 percent lower at Rs 718.80 apiece on the BSE.