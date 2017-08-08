close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tata Steel shares up 4% post Q1 results

Tata Steel on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 921.09 crore for the quarter ended June on the back of higher revenue from operations.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 12:54
Tata Steel shares up 4% post Q1 results

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Steel on Tuesday rose by over 4 percent after the company returned to profit in the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

After making a positive opening, shares of the company further jumped 4.15 percent to Rs 624.95 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company gained 4.24 percent to hit its one year high of Rs 625.50.

Tata Steel on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 921.09 crore for the quarter ended June on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted consolidated net loss of Rs 3,183 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Steel said in a filing to BSE.

"Our sales were up by 28 percent on a y-o-y basis as the smooth ramp up of our Kalinganagar facility helped us increase our volumes and increase our market share," T V Narendran, Managing Director, Tata Steel India and South East Asia said in a statement.

The consolidated revenue from operations during April- June quarter was at Rs 30,973 crore, registering an increase of 19 percent.

TAGS

Tata SteelTata steel Q1 resultShares of Tata SteelNational Stock ExchangeTata Steel IndiaBombay Stock ExchangeTata steel revenue

From Zee News

GMR DIALs wrong numbers, registers losses in crores
Companies

GMR DIALs wrong numbers, registers losses in crores

Bajaj Auto, Triumph announce global partnership
Companies

Bajaj Auto, Triumph announce global partnership

Google CEO slams memo on gender as employee reportedly fired
International Business

Google CEO slams memo on gender as employee reportedly fire...

Airtel sells 6.7 crore Bharti Infratel shares for Rs 2,570 crore
Companies

Airtel sells 6.7 crore Bharti Infratel shares for Rs 2,570...

US may lose its competitive edge due to H-1B clampdown: Report
International Business

US may lose its competitive edge due to H-1B clampdown: Rep...

US may lose its competitive edge due to H-1B clampdown
International Business

US may lose its competitive edge due to H-1B clampdown

Tata Steel shares up 4% post Q1 results
Companies

Tata Steel shares up 4% post Q1 results

Companies

Government imposes trading curbs on suspected shell compani...

Amazon to start food retail biz in India this Diwali
Companies

Amazon to start food retail biz in India this Diwali

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video