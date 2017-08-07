Tata Steel swings to profit in first quarter, but lags estimates

New Delhi: Tata Steel Ltd swung to a first-quarter profit from a loss a year ago, as sales volumes were boosted by the ramp-up of its Kalinganagar plant.

The steel maker`s net profit came in at 9.21 billion rupees ($144.37 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of 31.83 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 10.43 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.