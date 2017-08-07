close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tata Steel swings to profit in first quarter, but lags estimates

Tata Steel Ltd swung to a first-quarter profit from a loss a year ago, as sales volumes were boosted by the ramp-up of its Kalinganagar plant.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 17:47
Tata Steel swings to profit in first quarter, but lags estimates

New Delhi: Tata Steel Ltd swung to a first-quarter profit from a loss a year ago, as sales volumes were boosted by the ramp-up of its Kalinganagar plant.

The steel maker`s net profit came in at 9.21 billion rupees ($144.37 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of 31.83 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 10.43 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. 

TAGS

Tata Steel LtdTata Kalinganagar plantsteel makerTata IndiaTata

From Zee News

Britannia plans Rs 1,000 crore plant in Maharashtra
Companies

Britannia plans Rs 1,000 crore plant in Maharashtra

Markets

Securitisation market volume clips past $1.02 trillion in F...

CBDT highlights 25% surge in filing of IT returns
Economy

CBDT highlights 25% surge in filing of IT returns

Sensex slips into the red; IT stocks tumble
Markets

Sensex slips into the red; IT stocks tumble

SUVs may soon cost more as GST Council approves raising cap on cess
Automobiles

SUVs may soon cost more as GST Council approves raising cap...

Companies

Hindustan Construction bags Rs 763.57 crore order from IGCA...

SoftBank CEO says interested in investing in Uber, Lyft
International Business

SoftBank CEO says interested in investing in Uber, Lyft

Equity mutual funds see record Rs 12,727 crore inflow in July
Markets

Equity mutual funds see record Rs 12,727 crore inflow in Ju...

M&amp;M Chairman Mahindra&#039;s salary up 16.38% at Rs 7.67 crore in FY17
Companies

M&M Chairman Mahindra's salary up 16.38% at Rs 7.6...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video