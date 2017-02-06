close
Tatas Vs Mistry: The dilemma of being Noel Tata

Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 15:51
Mumbai: Did the announcement of EGM with an aim to remove Cyrus Mistry as director of Tata Sons left Noel Tata in a quandry?

Noel Tata must find himself in double bind while exercising his voting right for or against the resolution that would seek to oust Mistry.

It's an open fact that Noel Tata shares cordial relations with both camps, Ratan Tata's, as well as the Mistry's camp.

While Ratan Tata is a stepbrother to him, Cyrus Misty is married to his sister. It would be interesting to see on which side does Noel Tata vote.

Most likely, he may abstain from voting and not unnecessarily strain his existing relations with Ratan Tata or Cyrus Mistry.  

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 15:44
