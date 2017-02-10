TCS once again recognised as Top UK Employer

London: TCS, a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions provider, has been recognised as one of the UK's top 10 employers by the Top Employers Institute.

Tata Consultancy Services was ranked in the top ten of just 78 employers to achieve accreditation as a UK Top Employer.

Accreditation is based on in-depth research into nine core HR criteria: Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, On-boarding, Learning & Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Career & Succession Management, Compensation & Benefits and Company Culture.

Established over 25 years ago, the Top Employers' certification is designed to identify and recognise the world's leading organisations in the field of HR management and employee conditions providing the optimum environment for employees to develop, both professionally and personally, TCS said in a release today.

Nupur Singh Mallick, HR Director, UK & Ireland, said: "We are thrilled to be positioned again as one of the UK's Top 10 Employers. As one of the largest IT and digital employers in the UK, with an industry-leading employee retention rate of over 94 percent, TCS place huge value on providing an environment that focuses on individual aptitude, talent and interests."

James Gooding, Director of Operations, Top Employers Institute, commented: "Our comprehensive independent research and stringent auditing revealed that TCS provides an exceptional employee experience, nurturing and developing talent throughout all levels of the organisation.