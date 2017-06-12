TCS partners Intel to aid customers' digital transformations

Mumbai: Country's largest software exporter TCS on Monday announced a tie-up with American tech major Intel to drive digital transformations for customers.

"The collaboration with Intel will enable us to create market-ready solutions for digital transformations, while reducing time and cost," Raman Venkatraman, TCS' global head of alliances and technology unit, said.

The partnership will seek to create a "future ready reference architecture" for Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, network, 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and data center infrastructure management, the Tata group company said in a statement.

Both the companies will also be investing in creating centres of excellence in the country and in the US which will be hubs for next generation datacenter technologies, IoT and cloud-ready network architectures to support customers as part of the association.

These centres will address challenges in IoT to optimise costs, improve productivity and increase customers? revenue, it said, adding the partners will also design cloud-ready network architectures to help businesses build agile and cost effective infrastructure through software- defined networking and software-defined infrastructure.

"Using the combination of TCS capabilities and Intel? technologies, the collaboration allows us to offer advanced ready-to-use solutions and reference architectures across the network, cloud and client," Intel's vice president for sales and marketing Shannon Poulin was quoted as saying.

The official added that the centres of excellence will provide on-the-ground solution testing, verification and development support for customers.