TCS recognized as 'Winner' in Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services 2018

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has been positioned as the 'Winner's Circle' in HfS Research's "Enterprise Artificial Intelligence(AI) services 2018 Blueprint".

"Automation that leverages Artificial Intelligence is at the heart of the digital transformation that enterprises are going through to adapt to the imperatives of the Business 4.0 world," said P.R Krishnan, EVP & Head, Enterprise Intelligent Automation, TCS.

"Our positioning in this report is the recognition of continuous focus on innovation and investments in building differentiated offerings that transform operations," he added.



The report said, TCS has pioneered the Machine First Delivery Model that leverages automation, robotics and artificial intelligence to help enterprises achieve their business outcomes faster, with reduced risk. The core principle of this model is to pair humans with, and not versus, machines. It uses the ability of machines to solve complex problems faster, better and handle large volumes and breadth of coverage, while humans provide inputs for machines to learn to solve complex problems better. The resultant machine intelligence delivers multi-fold productivity improvements and elevates customer experience to newer highs.

TCS works closely with enterprises to help them move up the automation maturity curve in a controlled, predictable and planned manner. It has a broad portfolio of strategic automation consulting offerings covering cognitive, AI, application transformation, agile and DevOps technologies, roadmap creation, and IT risk assessment. TCS' enterprise wide intelligent automation framework covers Application Services Automation, Intelligent Process Automation and Intelligent IT Operations.