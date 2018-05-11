TCS wins six Stevies at 2018 American Business Awards

New Delhi/New York: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced that it received six Stevies at the 2018 American Business Awards –a premier business awards program.

“TCS was recognized with a Gold Stevie® for Mobile Marketing Campaign of the Year, a Silver Stevie for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and four Bronze Stevies including Company of the Year, New Product or Service of the Year for Human Capital Management, Human Resources Department of the Year, and Human Resources Team of the Year for Talent Engagement,” the company said in a statement.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of virtually every size and industry were considered this year, and more than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"TCS has been deeply invested in helping American businesses and local communities to grow and transform for more than 40 years. We also pride ourselves on engaging our employees through a culture of learning, collaboration and performance," said Surya Kant, President, North America, U.K. and Europe, TCS.

"Recognition by the American Business Awards is a testament to our focus on helping U.S. businesses to navigate and digitally transform in today's Business 4.0 era, plus our commitment to being a lead corporate citizen and employer of choice," he added.