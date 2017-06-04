Tech Mahindra leads as global engineering R&D services provider

close
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 16:45

Bengaluru: Software major Tech Mahindra has been recognised as a global engineering and R&D services provider based on the comprehensive assessment of its `Design to Build Engineering` capabilities by management consulting firm Zinnov, the company said on Sunday.

The study titled `Zinnov Zones - Product Engineering Services (PES) 2016` placed Tech Mahindra Integrated Engineering Solutions (IES) in the `Leadership Zone` in seven industries -- such as aerospace, automotive, telecom, industrial, energy and utilities, transportation, and consumer electronics -- and `Expansive and Established` zone for two horizontals -- Mechanical Engineering Services and Embedded Systems.

"We are delighted to be recognised as a leader among global engineering players. The ratings are testimony of our ability to integrate design, styling, new age customer experience through design thinking approach and help transform our customers as a product engineering partner," said Karthikeyan Natarajan, Global Head (Engineering, IoT and Enterprise Mobility), Tech Mahindra.

The rating validates Tech Mahindra`s capabilities across parameters including breadth and depth of services -- non-linear offerings, innovation, talent, delivery excellence, customer connect, strategic partnerships, infrastructure and new engagement/business models.

For the study, Zinnov selected top 50 R&D Product Engineering service providers from an initial list of 200+ service providers across geographies like India, China, Russia, Eastern Europe & APAC.
 

Tech MahindraR&D servicesIntegrated Engineering SolutionsZinnov Zones

