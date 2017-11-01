Tech Mahindra quarterly profit surges

New Delhi: Software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd posted a 30 percent jump in second-quarter profit, helped by higher revenue from its IT services segment.

Profit attributable to owners of the company rose to 8.36 billion rupees ($129.42 million) from 6.45 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 7.18 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Revenue from operations rose six percent to 76.06 billion rupees, the company said.