Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Tech Mahindra quarterly profit surges

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 7.18 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Reuters| Last Updated: Nov 01, 2017, 17:25 PM IST
Comments |
Tech Mahindra quarterly profit surges

New Delhi: Software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd posted a 30 percent jump in second-quarter profit, helped by higher revenue from its IT services segment.

Profit attributable to owners of the company rose to 8.36 billion rupees ($129.42 million) from 6.45 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 7.18 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Revenue from operations rose six percent to 76.06 billion rupees, the company said.

Tags:
Tech MahindraTech Mahindra Q2 resultsTech mahindra quarter profitTech Mahindra IT services
Next
Story

Cos garner Rs 5.52 lakh crore via pvt bond placement in Jan-Sep

Trending