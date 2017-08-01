Tech Mahindra shares jump over 7% after Q1 earnings

close
The scrip after making a positive opening further gained 7.43 per cent to Rs 413.90 on the BSE. On the NSE, it surged 7.26 percent to Rs 413.90.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 13:00
New Delhi: Shares of IT firm Tech Mahindra on Tuesday surged over 7 percent after the company reported a 6.5 percent rise in net profit for the quarter ended June.

Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a 6.5 percent growth in net profit at Rs 798.6 crore for April-June.

This is against a net profit of Rs 749.3 crore in the year-ago period, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

Revenues of the fifth-largest software exporter grew 6 percent to Rs 7,336.1 crore in the reported quarter as against Rs 6,920.9 crore in the same period last year.

In dollar terms, the company's net profit was up 11.2 percent at USD 123.8 million while revenues grew 10.3 percent to USD 1.13 billion in April-June 2017, from the year-ago period.

