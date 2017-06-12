close
Telcos not investing in tech causing financial stress: Jio

The IMG today began consultation with operators as part of efforts to address the financial difficulties being faced by the sector.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 13:45
New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio on Monday said telcos not investing in new technology and instead leveraging their balance sheet are themselves to blame for financial difficulties.

Newcomer Reliance Jio, which met the Interministerial Group (IMG) said operators need to raise funds by selling stake or invest in new technology through internal accruals.

"Operators (excluding Jio) need to invest Rs 1,25,000 crore, payback debt and they need to invest in technology, as growth is happening in data...They can do this by selling stake," said a senior Jio official who did not want to be named.

Stating that the financial stress being faced by operators was "their own creation", the official said the only policy intervention required is in form of reduction in GST rates, licence fee and USO levies.

Lowering of these levies can generate Rs 20,000-25,000 crore additional EBITDA for the industry, the Jio official said after coming out from the 45-minute meeting with the IMG.

The IMG today began consultation with operators as part of efforts to address the financial difficulties being faced by the sector. The telcos are reeling under a massive Rs 4.6 lakh crore debt, and are facing pressure on revenue, profitability and all other financial matrix in face of increasing competition intensified by the entry of Jio.

Over the next few days, the IMG will also meet other operators including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular, as well as top officials of telecom PSUs Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.
 

