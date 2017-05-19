Telecom sector disappointed with 18% GST rates

close
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 16:57

New Delhi: The telecom industry, expressing its disappointment over the 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, on Friday said it will further stress the already bleeding balance sheet of the sector.

"Telecom industry hails GST as an iconic reform but we are disappointed with announced rate of 18 percent. We had submitted to the government that consideration must be given to the present financial condition of the sector and any rate beyond the existing rate of 15 percent makes the telecom services more expensive for the consumer.

"It will augment the existing burden of the industry further. This is also likely to slowdown the planned rollout of infrastructure across the country and will have an impact on flagship government initiatives like Digital India, cashless India and others," said Rajan S Mathews, Director General, Cellular Operators` Association of India (COAI).

"As an essential service, the telecom industry needs some benefits and tax relaxation in order to provide a seamless and hassle-free service. The industry has worked tirelessly and has fulfilled its motto of connecting everyone till the last mile connectivity," Mathews added.

Considering the massive impact of GST the operators have already initiated the registration process involving migration to the GST regime, the COAI said.

However, the telecom industry body said clarity is still awaited on certain aspects of the published rules and the implementation is highly dependent on IT compatibility which requires sufficient time.

The GST Council concluded its latest round of meetings on Friday with the decision to apply the same four tax rate slabs for services as for goods, exempting, however, healthcare and educational services from the purview of the GST.

The next meeting will be held on June 3.

 

