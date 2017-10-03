Telephone exchange case: CBI court to frame charges against Maran brothers on Oct 23

Chennai: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday said it would hear and frame charges against the Maran brothers in connection with illegal telephone exchange case on October 23.

The accused former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran, V Gowthaman, former additional private secretary to Dayanidhi Maran, K S Ravi, and S Kannan appeared before XIV Special Judge for CBI cases, S Natarajan today.

Dayanidhi`s brother, Kalanithi Maran has filed a plea seeking to dispense with his personal appearance, and therefore, did not appear.

The matter pertains to a case of alleged misuse of 764 high-speed data lines of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) at Dayanidhi Maran`s residence during his tenure as the union telecom minister from 2004 to 2007.Maran is accused of utilising the facility for business transactions involving Sun Network, a channel run by his brother Kalanithi Maran.