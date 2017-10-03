close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Telephone exchange case: CBI court to frame charges against Maran brothers on Oct 23

.The matter pertains to a case of alleged misuse of 764 high-speed data lines of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) at Dayanidhi Maran`s residence during his tenure as the union telecom minister from 2004 to 2007.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 14:02
Telephone exchange case: CBI court to frame charges against Maran brothers on Oct 23

Chennai: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday said it would hear and frame charges against the Maran brothers in connection with illegal telephone exchange case on October 23.

The accused former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran, V Gowthaman, former additional private secretary to Dayanidhi Maran, K S Ravi, and S Kannan appeared before XIV Special Judge for CBI cases, S Natarajan today.

Dayanidhi`s brother, Kalanithi Maran has filed a plea seeking to dispense with his personal appearance, and therefore, did not appear.

The matter pertains to a case of alleged misuse of 764 high-speed data lines of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) at Dayanidhi Maran`s residence during his tenure as the union telecom minister from 2004 to 2007.Maran is accused of utilising the facility for business transactions involving Sun Network, a channel run by his brother Kalanithi Maran.

TAGS

Maran brothersIllegal telephone exchange caseDayanidhi MaranKalanithi MaranCBIBSNL

From Zee News

Piramal Realty to buy 3.2 acres in Mumbai for Rs 153 crore
Real Estate

Piramal Realty to buy 3.2 acres in Mumbai for Rs 153 crore

RBI monetary policy: MPC meet begins; industry, govt want rate cut
Economy

RBI monetary policy: MPC meet begins; industry, govt want r...

Gold price falls to 7-week low as dollar firms
Bullion

Gold price falls to 7-week low as dollar firms

TVS Motor sales grow 23% to 3,59,850 units in September
Automobiles

TVS Motor sales grow 23% to 3,59,850 units in September

Mercedes launches Edition C priced at Rs 42.54 lakh
Automobiles

Mercedes launches Edition C priced at Rs 42.54 lakh

India&#039;s manufacturing output expands in September
Economy

India's manufacturing output expands in September

No danger from protectionism, automation: Arvind Panagariya
Economy

No danger from protectionism, automation: Arvind Panagariya

Ola gets $2 billion funding from SoftBank, Tencent and others
Companies

Ola gets $2 billion funding from SoftBank, Tencent and othe...

Reliance Industries makes first purchase of US crude: Sources
Companies

Reliance Industries makes first purchase of US crude: Sourc...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video