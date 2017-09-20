close
Thyssenkrupp considered breakup before plumping for Tata JV

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel said earlier they had signed a memorandum of understanding to combine their European steel businesses in a 50-50 joint venture.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 10:53

Frankfurt: German industrial group Thyssenkrupp considered options including a breakup of the company before deciding to pursue a European steel joint venture with Tata Steel, it said on Wednesday.

"Before deciding on a joint venture the Thyssenkrupp executive board examined and worked out all the available options: A tie-up with a German partner, a spin-off, an IPO, the sale of the steel business and even a break-up of the entire company," it said on its website.

"The joint venture with Tata is the only option that gives our steel business a viable long-term future."

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel said earlier they had signed a memorandum of understanding to combine their European steel businesses in a 50-50 joint venture.

TAGS

ThyssenkruppEuropean steel JVTata SteelTata-Thyssenkrupp JV

