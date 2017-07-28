close
Tigerair flights to be operated under Scoot Airlines

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 16:43
Hyderabad: Scoot Airlines, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, on Friday said all fights of Tigerair will be operated under Scoot Airlines from Friday onwards, marking the completion of integration of the two brands into one.

Country head India for Scoot, Bharath Mahadevan, said in a press conference here that nine months after Scoot and Tigerair announced their intention to pursue a single brand, Tigerair flights will now operate as Scoot Airlines under the TR flight destination code.

He said the last flight of Tigerair departed to Singapore from Tiruchirapalli at 2305 hrs on July 24.

To celebrate the merger, Scoot is offering special fares from Hyderabad to Singapore and other destinations, he said.

"After successfully commencing operations in India last year, Scoot is all set to take up new destinations under its umbrella that were running under Tigerair. These include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Tiruchirapalli and Lucknow which will now operate under single brand name Scoot Airlines from July 25," Mahadevan said.

Scoot (after merger) now operates 50 flights weekly out of eight destination between India and Singapore, he said.

To a query, he said they are in discussions with the Rajasthan government for a possible tie to promote the western Indian state as a tourist destination under mutually beneficial arrangement.

