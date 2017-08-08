close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Top Microsoft executive Makarand Joshi joins Citrix as Country Head

Joshi would be responsible for accelerating and transforming the business in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Mauritius and Nepal as well as building a robust partner ecosystem and driving sales revenue. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 15:17

New Delhi: Leading IT firm and desktop virtualisation leader Citrix on Tuesday announced the appointment of a top Microsoft executive Makarand Joshi as its Area Vice President and Country Head in the Indian subcontinent.

Joshi would be responsible for accelerating and transforming the business in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Mauritius and Nepal as well as building a robust partner ecosystem and driving sales revenue. 

"I am confident that Makarand`s strong business leadership skills will drive Citrix in the Indian subcontinent to its next phase of growth by transforming business, and strengthening our presence in the region", said Stanimira Koleva, Group Vice President, Sales and Services, Asia Pacific Japan, Citrix.

Joshi will report to Stanimira Koleva.

Prior to joining Citrix, Makarand was associated in various leadership roles in sales, marketing and operations with Microsoft.

"I believe, Citrix, with its strong product portfolio, is in the right place, at the right time, catering to India`s digitization drive. I look forward to helping shape the future of Citrix in the Indian subcontinent," Joshi said.

Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organisations, including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500 firms.

TAGS

Microsoft executive Makarand JoshiCitrixMicrosoftStanimira KolevaLeading IT firm

From Zee News

Companies

Online travel agents liable to deduct TCS under GST: CBEC

Tata Motors global sales grow 12% in July
Companies

Tata Motors global sales grow 12% in July

Axis Bank cuts interest rate on savings accounts by 0.50%
Personal Finance

Axis Bank cuts interest rate on savings accounts by 0.50%

Companies

Ensure safety of customers' lockers: RBI to banks

Idea Cellular seeks NCLT approval for merger with Vodafone
Companies

Idea Cellular seeks NCLT approval for merger with Vodafone

Gold price eases by Rs 70 to Rs 29,350 per ten grams
Bullion

Gold price eases by Rs 70 to Rs 29,350 per ten grams

Firm rupee headwind for export, global demand may cut impact
Economy

Firm rupee headwind for export, global demand may cut impac...

Companies

Bridgestone to invest $304 million over 5 years to expand I...

GMR DIALs wrong numbers, registers losses in crores
Companies

GMR DIALs wrong numbers, registers losses in crores

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video