Top ten loss making CPSEs during 2017-18: Full list

New Delhi: The top ten loss making CPSEs claimed 84.71 percent of the total losses made by all the loss making CPSEs during 2017-18.

The top three loss making CPSEs – Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., Air India Ltd. and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. incurred a loss equal to 52.15 percent of the total loss by the loss making CPSEs in 2017-18.

The total loss of all the 71 loss making CPSEs stood at Rs 31261 crore. The total loss of top 10 loss making CPSEs stood at Rs 26480 crore (84.71 percent of the total loss )in 2017-18 while the remaining 61 CPSEs contributed Rs 4781 crore (15.29 percent of the total loss).

The Public Enterprises Survey 2017-18 on the performance of Central Public Sector Enterprises, brought out by the Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said that there were 339 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) in 2017-18, out of which 257 were in operation. Remaining 82 of the CPSEs were under construction.

Here are top 10 loss-making CPSEs during 2017-18 (Rs in crore)

NAME NET LOSS PERCENT SHARE
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited -7993 25.57
Air India Ltd. -5338 17.07
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd -2973 9.51
Hindustan Photo Films Manufacturing Co. Ltd (provisional data) -2917 9.33
Western Coalfields Ltd. 1757 5.62
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. -1391 4.45
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. -1369 4.38
India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd -1155 3.69
Eastern Coalfields Ltd. -931 2.98
STCL Ltd. -657 2.10

 

Tags:
Top 10 loss making CPSEs 2017-18Public Enterprises Survey 2017Central Public Sector EnterprisesCPSEs performance in 2017-18top profit making PSUtop loss making PSU

